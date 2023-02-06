Home Technology Xie Yachun·The Illusion of Wild Vegetables｜That day, we were poisoned──｜BIOS monthly
Technology

Xie Yachun·The Illusion of Wild Vegetables｜That day, we were poisoned──｜BIOS monthly

by admin
Xie Yachun·The Illusion of Wild Vegetables｜That day, we were poisoned──｜BIOS monthly

This story is about the day we were poisoned.

IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE

IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE

IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE
IMAGE

＊Thanks to the friends who experienced the magical journey of Mandala together: S, H, Y, T. This story is our common experience and feelings.
＊Adapted from personal experience of poisoning. Personal poisoning is not encouraged.

【The Illusion of Wild Vegetables】

On the way to a certain wild stream hot spring, we saw a clump of weeds. My friend suddenly stopped and said, that is fake physalis, a delicious wild vegetable, do you want to pick some back and add vegetables? Since then, we have embarked on a fantastic journey.

Should we pick wild vegetables on the roadside? Graphic story series[Wild Vegetable Illusion]I wish you a good trip.

【Xie Yachun】@saio_xie
I often have some sci-fi/grotesque dreams, and real life often has bizarre stories like dreams in the countryside.

BIOS monthly first launched the Open Call for visual planning and creation in September 2022, inviting creators who have never published or released works to jointly polish interesting visual works. Xie Yachun’s “Wild Vegetables Cause Illusion” is the first solicited product, and Open Call will be opened from time to time in the future, so stay tuned.

See also  Dragon Ball: The Breakers Review - Gamereactor - Dragon Ball: The Breakers

You may also like

75% of children aged between 6 and 9...

Everspace 2 is leaving Early Access in April

75% of children aged between 6 and 9...

Codenamed Sapphire Rapids-WS, Intel Xeon W series processors...

Speak for me: giving one’s voice to those...

🎮 “Nina Williams” in Tekken 8! CAT will...

Hacker attack: how it was carried out and...

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Max, 2023) out-of-the-box...

With the Hogwarts Legacy video game, the doors...

New Armored Core VI Details Revealed – Armored...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy