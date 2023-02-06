This story is about the day we were poisoned.

♢

♢

＊Thanks to the friends who experienced the magical journey of Mandala together: S, H, Y, T. This story is our common experience and feelings.

＊Adapted from personal experience of poisoning. Personal poisoning is not encouraged.

【The Illusion of Wild Vegetables】

On the way to a certain wild stream hot spring, we saw a clump of weeds. My friend suddenly stopped and said, that is fake physalis, a delicious wild vegetable, do you want to pick some back and add vegetables? Since then, we have embarked on a fantastic journey.

Should we pick wild vegetables on the roadside? Graphic story series[Wild Vegetable Illusion]I wish you a good trip.

【Xie Yachun】@saio_xie

I often have some sci-fi/grotesque dreams, and real life often has bizarre stories like dreams in the countryside.

BIOS monthly first launched the Open Call for visual planning and creation in September 2022, inviting creators who have never published or released works to jointly polish interesting visual works. Xie Yachun’s “Wild Vegetables Cause Illusion” is the first solicited product, and Open Call will be opened from time to time in the future, so stay tuned.