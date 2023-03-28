Switch machines are placed in Showtime Cinemas and Showtime Living Halls throughout Taiwan, and free trial games are provided for on-site customers. (Photographed by reporter Wang Zhengping)

Reporter Wang Zhengping / Report from Kaohsiung

The long-awaited 6,000 yuan will be available as soon as 4/6. Major department store operators are aiming at this wave of business opportunities, and have launched discount magnification techniques; in response to the government’s general distribution of 6,000 yuan, Xiutai has offered a 6,000 yuan to the whole show in April. Thai Life launched “Spend over 6,000 yuan, get 600 points”; “4/6, 4/16, 4/26 spend 666 yuan on the same day and get 66 points”; “4/1 to 4/6 666 yuan, draw 6666 points every day” and many other good discounts.

The 5-day consecutive Ching Ming holiday for children is about to usher in. Showtime Life in Taiwan has launched a series of themed activities called “Super Children’s Fun Party”. In cooperation, Switch machines will be placed in Showtime Cinemas and Showtime Living Halls throughout Taiwan, and free trial games will be provided for on-site customers. There are also super cute game scene layouts, and you can catch up with your friends and family, put on suspenders, and play together. Take photos and check in as souvenirs.

In addition to the Switch game console experience, there are also a series of interesting children’s party activities, such as breakout games, hand-made classrooms, Mario meeting, etc., which take turns every weekend; in addition, the long-awaited “Super Mario” Ou Brothers Movie Edition” will be released on 4/5. Anyone who presents the movie ticket stub of “Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition” at Showtime Studios can redeem an exclusive children’s party coupon at the Showtime Life Service Counter. There are many big friends and children who are looking forward to this movie, come to Xiutai to watch the movie, and there are discounts waiting for you!

Celebrate the general distribution of 6,000 yuan for the whole people, and the special points of Xiutai members will be given away wildly, and the highest point reward can be 12%

There is no limit to Xiutai pet members! Showtime Life in Taiwan celebrates the general distribution of 6,000 yuan for all people, and offers multiple preferential activities: Activity 1: 6,000 yuan in Showtime Life’s good health zone; Activity 2: 600 points will be given away if the cumulative consumption of the day is over 6,000 yuan; Activity 3: Consumption The date is on the 6th, plus extra points, 4/6, 4/16, 4/26 spending 666 yuan plus 66 points; event 4: from 4/1 to 4/6 when a single purchase of 666 yuan, draw 6666 points every day , up to 12% point reward.