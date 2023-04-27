Xlayer LED monitor lamp in the test: screen bar with perfect light for only 30 euros

Monitor lamps are the ideal solution to illuminate the desk in the office or in the home office. The screen bars sit on the monitor and mostly emit their light onto the work area without glare. They switch themselves on and off with the monitor and do not take up any space on the desk. Important: The monitor lamp must have a bright and sharply defined light and sit securely on the monitor.

One of the best screenbars is the Benq Screenbar Halo (test report). The Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp (test report) is also really good and cheaper. But there is also a much cheaper way, as the Digitus LED light (test report) shows for a good 20 euros. The Xlayer LED monitor lamp is also cheap at 30 euros, but has a decisive advantage over other inexpensive screen bars. In the test report, we show why the Xlayer LED monitor lamp is our price-performance recommendation.

processing



The Xlayer LED monitor lamp is not cylindrical like most other screen bars, but rectangular. It is matt black, 45 centimeters long and consists largely of brushed metal, which gives it an elegant look.

There are two physical buttons on the top. The user uses them to switch them on and off, regulate the light color in three stages and the brightness in five stages. There is no additional remote control for the table. However, you don’t necessarily need a remote control. Finally, you can power it to the monitor’s USB-A port – so it turns on and off with the monitor. It does not have any additional functions such as a colorful backlight or an app. If you want something like that, you can use the Yeelight Pro (test report) or Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro (test report).

The USB-C port sits rear-facing directly above the monitor mount of the Xlayer LED monitor lamp. In terms of appearance and function, the clamp itself is reminiscent of more expensive models such as the Benq Screenbar (test report) and securely holds the monitor lamp on screens with a maximum thickness of three centimeters.

Xlayer LED Monitor Lamp Pictures Xlayer LED Monitor Lamp Pictures

Licht



The light is probably the most important property of a monitor lamp. This is where the Xlayer LED monitor lamp scores highly. Because their light is extremely bright with a maximum of 1020 lux. We measure the brightness with a simple smartphone app and from a distance of 50 cm. The value is not absolute, but it can be used to compare the screen bars with one another. In terms of brightness, the Xlayer LED monitor lamp is in the upper third of all the screen bars we tested.

Just as important as the brightness is the beam angle and the delimitation of the light. Only if these values ​​are right does the lamp really not dazzle the user or the screen and directs its light perfectly onto the desk. The test shows that the Xlayer LED monitor lamp is fully convincing in these two points. Other very cheap monitor lights such as the Digitus LED monitor lamp (test report) are extremely bright, or offer an excellent beam angle like the Pearl Screenbar (test report). But only the Xlayer combines both factors despite the low price point.

Preis



The Xlayer LED monitor lamp constantly costs around 30 euros. The Digitus LED light (test report), for example, is significantly cheaper for a good 20 euros. However, it also offers a less perfect light.

Conclusion



The Xlayer LED monitor lamp costs only 30 euros and still offers an almost perfect light. Not only is it extremely bright, it is also optimally directed and therefore absolutely glare-free. In addition, it has a high-quality finish, looks chic thanks to the brushed metal and sticks very well to the monitor.