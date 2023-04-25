Home » Xperia 5 V has passed 3C certification, Sony has failed, 33W fast charge but no charger
Xperia 5 V has passed 3C certification, Sony has failed, 33W fast charge but no charger

On April 24, a Sony 5G mobile phone model XQ-DQ72 was seen in the 3C certification information of the China Quality Certification Center. Combined with previous revelations, it is speculated that it should be Sony Xperia 5 V.

It is worth mentioning that the 3C certification of China Quality Certification Center shows that Sony Xperia 5 V supports 33W fast charging, but it is sold without a charger. However, from the perspective of fast charging technology, Sony Xperia 5 V has made great progress compared with the previous generation.

The Sony Xperia 5 V is also seen in the Geekbench running score database. The Snapdragon 8 Gen2 equipped with it has a single-core running score of 1946 points and a multi-core running score of 5056 points. The overall performance is quite satisfactory. The device is available in two versions of 16GB and 12GB RAM. It is reported that Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V will be the first to support Bluetooth LE Audio and LC3.

Sony suddenly awakened? Xperia 5 V appears in the benchmark library, 8 Gen 2 with 16GB RAM

According to the model naming rules of Xperia mobile phones in the past, XQ-D represents the Mark V generation (XQ-C last year), the Q before the number indicates that the mobile phone is Xperia 5 (Xperia 1 is T), and the number indicates the sales market and single and dual cards .

At present, there is little news about Sony Xperia 5 V, and further revelations are needed. Please look forward to the follow-up reports.

