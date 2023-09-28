XPG Launches the BATTLECRUISER II: The Ultimate Gaming Case with Enhanced Features and Stylish Design

XPG Launches Highly-Anticipated BATTLECRUISER II Gaming Case for E-Sports Enthusiasts

[City], [Date] – XPG, the gaming brand of ADATA Technology, has taken the gaming community by storm with the official global launch of their latest product, the XPG BATTLECRUISER II E-ATX mid-tower gaming case. Building on the success of its predecessor, the XPG BATTLECRUISER, the second-generation gaming chassis is designed to meet the demands of the new generation of e-sports systems and offers enhanced efficiency and heat dissipation.

Listening keenly to the feedback of e-sports assembly players, community suggestions, and media comments, XPG has incorporated their recommendations into the development and design of the BATTLECRUISER II E-ATX chassis. The result is a gaming case that caters to the needs of PC DIY enthusiasts and provides optimized solutions for enhanced performance.

One of the standout features of the XPG BATTLECRUISER II is its four-sided glass panel design, which allows gamers to showcase their unique interior setup. The chassis also boasts three magnetic dust filters, offering excellent dust protection, along with an adjustable graphics card bracket and optimized cable management design to prevent dust from entering the case. With these features, the XPG BATTLECRUISER II aims to provide the ultimate PC assembly experience for gamers.

XPG has also introduced the XPG PRIME BOX, a companion product to the BATTLECRUISER II, to create stunning lighting effects and offer heat dissipation control with just one click through the XPG PRIME software. This combination of products demonstrates XPG’s commitment to providing PC building enthusiasts with impeccable attention to detail and passion.

With its award-winning design and exceptional thermal performance, the XPG BATTLECRUISER II builds upon the success of the first-generation BATTLECRUISER. The chassis features XPG: Exoskeleton’s unique design language, combining beauty and functionality seamlessly. This gaming case offers increased airflow space, thanks to its 65mm height extension, and can accommodate an integrated radiator of up to 420mm on the front panel, ensuring efficient heat dissipation.

In terms of connectivity, the XPG BATTLECRUISER II comes equipped with a USB Type-C port on the front I/O panel. This port has been upgraded to Type-E, providing USB 3.2 Gen2x1 and USB 3.2 Gen2x2 transfer speeds, depending on the user’s motherboard capabilities.

To enhance the PC assembly experience, XPG offers a range of customization options and tools. The graphics card bracket included with the BATTLECRUISER II supports different graphics card models and installation directions, with an adjustable range of 52-134mm. Additionally, the back cable management slot and Velcro felt cable tie make cable management easier, while the power supply cover hides the power supply, improving the overall appearance of the system.

The XPG PRIME BOX, when paired with the BATTLECRUISER II, allows players to synchronize lighting effects among multiple ARGB devices. With the power of the XPG PRIME BOX control box and the XPG PRIME system ecological management software, gamers can effortlessly create stunning lighting effects and control heat dissipation. The XPG PRIME software also offers customized airflow control, enhancing chassis airflow and ensuring efficient heat dissipation.

For more information on the XPG BATTLECRUISER II, visit the official product webpage. Details about the XPG PRIME BOX can be found on the product webpage as well.

About XPG:

XPG is a leading brand of memory modules and flash memory, dedicated to providing high-performance products for gamers, enthusiasts, and PC DIY enthusiasts. XPG offers a comprehensive range of products, including memory modules, SSDs, gaming peripherals, and more, designed to meet the strictest standards for quality and performance. With a focus on innovation and technology, XPG continues to push the boundaries of gaming hardware to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.

