xQc Signs Deal to Stream Up to $100M Video on Kick – Gamereactor

Over the past few years, as Twitch introduced new ways to monetize its platform, we’ve seen major creators and streamers leave and sign exclusive streaming deals with rival platforms, including Ninja to Mixer, TimTheTatman, DrDisrespect and CouRage to YouTube, and more. But now another streaming platform has arrived, dubbed Kick, and it’s also looking to poach creators away from Twitch.

One of the first and most lucrative exclusive deals signed with Kick so far was that of Felix “xQc” Lengyel’s, worth $70 million over two years, as the New York Times report noted, Its incentives can drive deals up to $100 million.

As to where Kick finds the funds to offer such a lucrative deal remains to be seen, but xQc isn’t the only major creator poached by Kick as Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa also jumped to the platform in a deal expected to be worth a lot , but specific details have not been disclosed.

Regarding the reasons for creators leaving Twitch for Kick, the revenue share offered by the platform was mentioned, because Kick only accounts for 5% of the creator’s income, while Twitch only accounts for 50% of the main creator’s income, and even up to 70% from smaller creators. creator of .

