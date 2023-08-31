At IFA Berlin 2023, Yale announces four new products as part of its security ecosystem: Yale Smart Alarm, Smart Video Doorbell, Indoor e Outdoor Camera. Products that “make security simple,” as the company explains, and which integrate with each other to offer complete solutions.

Yale Smart Video Doorbell and other novelties at IFA 2023

As he explains Thomas Moser, Yale has over 183 years of security experience, a brand trusted by millions of customers around the world. He thinks the smart home is the future of security; therefore, they want to provide a simple experience for smart home security.

Angelique Charbonnnier, Marketing Manager, explains to us that home security is an important value for a growing number of people. A recent survey conducted on a sample of 6500 people in Europe reports that they are safe at home (89%). But this does not reduce the attention to safety devices: the 42% have activated smart security systems, there is great attention to closing doors and windows before leaving the house or before going to bed. Also because 20% have suffered burglaries at home. The company’s new security solutions therefore play an important role for many people.

In recent years they have launched several smart devices, which add to the non-connected products for which the company has become famous all over the world. But today they launch several new products, which they work with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Homekit, Philips Hue e non solo. Fabrice EstornelHead of Alarm and Surveillance, announces the four new devices presented by the company: Yale Smart Alarm, Smart Video Doorbell, Indoor e Outdoor Camera.

The (even more) intelligent alarm

Yale explains to us that his Smart Alarm it is simple to install, connected via both WiFi and Ethernet, has an elegant design to fit into any home. The app Yale Home allows you to monitor the situation, with notifications as soon as the alarm sensors reveal suspicious activity. Designed to protect properties of all sizes, both internal and external, thanks to technology Horizon+. This security protocol allows you to protect homes, gardens, properties, by continuously monitoring the perimeter – which you can extend with sensors and other devices, all connected with the Yale Smart Alarm.

You can use different devices in the system, for example by activating the security camera if a sensor detects movement. Furthermore, it is very flexible with its areas (up to four), which allow, for example, to activate the alarm in the garage while you are in the office. Finally, you can use advanced features such as cellular connectivity.

Indoor and outdoor video cameras

The Smart Indoor Camera e Outdoor Cameratogether with Video Doorbell di Yalehave a simple but elegant design (both the Outdoor and Indoor have won a Red Dot Award 2023) to suit every home and allow easy smartphone control with the Yale Home app.

The video camera Indoor allows to registrare a 1080p in HD. Interesting the presence of una Privacy Mode, which allows you to turn off the Smart Indoor Camera when you open a Yale Smart Lock or disable the Smart Alarm. Also there Outdoor Camera registra a 1080p. And you can customize the experience with areas to cover and specific times. There’s motion activation, vehicle recognition. Also, like the Indoor, you can use voice assistants and access local or cloud recordings.

Lo Yale Smart Video Doorbell

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell, new category for the company, records at 1080p and is simple to install, whether with batteries or with a cable connection. You can receive motion-activated notifications, manage two-way audio via your smartphoneand, simplifying access for guests and family members. Also in this product, we find voice assistant support and the ability to save videos both locally and in the cloud.

A security ecosystem

Markus Henkelman, Director Prodcuts Yale and Smart Residential EMEIA, explains that these products and other smart solutions integrate into a complete ecosystem. The app Yale Home allows you to manage all your smart devices from a single app, by creating the Yale Smart Security Ecosystem. Not only that, by integrating the various products it becomes possible to find automations and intelligent solutions to simplify the use of these products.

You can for example activate privacy mode when opening a Smart Lock or disabling a Smart Lock, avoiding recording when you want to protect the privacy of those at home. Or you can allow access to domestic workers or dog sitters, in a very simple way. A particularly useful alternative for those who rent their own home is to provide a code to open the door, deactivate the alarm and any other options you think are worth adopting. To then deactivate the code at the end of the rental period. And the possibilities are even more.

Henkelman also explains that Yale has signed many partnerships, with various smart home solutions (Google Home, Alexa, Apple Homekit, IFTT), but also with companies such as Philips Hue, Schneider, Bosch and many others. Also, he works with smart hosting agencies (RemoteLock, opertoetc.) and video intercom (DoorBird, Akuvox).

If you want to learn more, you can find more information on the Yale website.

