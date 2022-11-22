Yamaha 5000 series flagship audio products have added another member. This time it is finally the turn of headphones. The new YH-5000SE is another headphone that uses its own orthodynamic flat-panel unit after the HP-1 launched by Yamaha in 1976. This unit is the earliest in the world. One of the tablet unit technologies applied to consumer headphones, Yamaha has started to use the concept of the year again since 2019, and then created a new generation of flagship headphones with the latest technology, re-selected diaphragm and voice coil materials, and re-designed After studying the shape and structure of the voice coil, this concentric shape was successfully developed and produced after several years of hard work, but the front and back sides of the voice coil are distributed with different units in order to make the most natural sound. The new generation of orthodynamic panel unit is of course the key point, but other parts of YH-5000SE are also quite impressive. The earphones use open earmuffs, made of magnesium metal, and the earmuffs are equipped with stainless steel mesh to reduce the sense of simmering. Reflectors and different protruding structures are added inside the machine to precisely control the resonance. It produces the most realistic musical instruments and vocals, and the net weight of the whole machine is only 320g, which can be used easily for a long time. It is expected to be launched at the end of December, and the price is 4,799 pounds, which is about 43,000 Hong Kong dollars.

