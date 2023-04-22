Yamaha YH-WL500: Ultra-low latency wireless headphones for musicians｜Headphone Information – Post76play.com

At present, the playback delay of Bluetooth headsets has been greatly improved compared with the past, but the playback delay of traditional Bluetooth headsets is still about 0.1 seconds to 0.2 seconds. For musicians who need precise rhythm, this delay is still unacceptable. Therefore, Yamaha Combining the years of wireless technology of its Line 6 brand, it has developed high-speed stereo wireless communication technology, which can reduce the playback delay to only 0.004 seconds. The YH-WL500 wireless earphones for musical instruments launched in May will apply the relevant technology, priced at 49,500 yen, about $2,880 Hong Kong dollars. The YH-WL500 is equipped with a headphone body and a charging base that uses a 3.5mm jack to connect to the source. It is used to connect electronic musical instruments, guitar amps and other equipment for real-time instrument monitoring. The earphones also support Bluetooth transmission, which is convenient for users to broadcast at home. Music while practicing an instrument. The earphone itself adopts a semi-open design and a 40m dynamic unit, which can accurately reproduce the details of music. The earphone only weighs 315g, and with a battery life of about 9 hours, users can use it comfortably for a long time.