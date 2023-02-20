Since last weekend was the finale of the 2023 Six Invitational tournament, Ubisoft announced what Rainbow Six: Siege fans will look like next year. Year 8 of the tactical shooter won’t see it slowing down at all, as Ubisoft promises a slew of features beyond the typical four separate seasons, each bringing a new Operator (the first being Brazilian attacker Brava) and the battle pass, which also promises two maps throughout the year.

The other Operators have yet to be named, but we do know that Season 2’s will be a Swedish Operator, Season 3’s will be from South Korea, and Season 4’s will be a Portuguese defender. It was also confirmed that Season 2 will bring a rework to the Consulate map.

Beyond that, we can expect a slew of gameplay changes aimed at improving the Siege experience. This will include UI and HUD tweaks, better player protection schemes, console version improvements and player comfort increases. There will also be additional onboarding programs designed to illustrate players returning after a long absence from the game, such as a tutorial in Season 3 in Year 8 and more AI playlists at the end of the year.

Of course there will be the typical balance and playlist updates, all to keep the game fresh.