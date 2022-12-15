Elden Ring

As the end of the year draws to a close, Sony and Nintendo have brought players their 2022 annual review as usual. On the PlayStation side, PS5 and PS4 players will be able to access and share their 2022 highlights recap, including the number of trophies earned, games played, and total play time. If you are a PS Plus member, you can also see the number of monthly featured games downloaded. In addition, you can also check out the “amazing” stats that the entire PlayStation community has achieved together throughout the year, including defeating a few Thunder Fangs in “Horizon: Forbidden West”, defeating a few Thunder Fangs in “Romance 7” Total miles traveled and total number of axes lost in God of War: Ragnarok, etc.

PlayStation

All relevant data will continue to be updated until the end of 2022, when the year comes to an end, players will receive a digital achievement record card. In addition to the personal data mentioned above, the most frequently played games and the corresponding playing time and proportion will also be displayed. It is worth mentioning that after browsing all the sections of the wonderful review, you can also get the redemption code for the Astro Bot shape.while in Switch Here, the review will show your favorite works and game time, as well as frequently played games, preferred genre analysis, etc. Of course, all data can be shared in the form of pictures. Players may wish to log in to the old Ren and Sony websites now to see what they have played in the past year.