Screen bars are among the most practical gadgets for all desks with a monitor. Because they illuminate the workplace with almost no glare and, thanks to their installation on the monitor, do not take up any space. One of the first commercially successful screenbars is the Benq Screenbar (test report). At a good 100 euros, it is not exactly cheap. The Digitus LED light (test report) shows that it can be done much cheaper at a good 20 euros. However, this then dispenses with many additional functions. For a comprehensive overview, we recommend our list of the best screen bars.

processing



The similarities to the Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp (test report) are unmistakable, in large parts they are even externally identical. The biggest visual difference: The Xiaomi light comes in matte black, while the Yeelight alternative shines silver. It also has a large Yeelight logo in the middle. The Xiaomi variant without a logo looks more elegant.

The Yeelight Screenbar Pro is 45 cm long. Your light cylinder clamps magnetically to the monitor mount and the beam angle can be easily adjusted. The monitor mount itself fits monitors with a maximum thickness of 3.3 cm. It’s simple in design, but works well. The USB-C port for the power supply is in the middle. This is just as unsophisticated as the Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp, which is almost identical in construction (test report).

For the power supply, the Yeelight comes with a power supply unit, which must also be used. In contrast to most other screen bars, a USB port on the monitor is not sufficient for the power supply. When measured, it needs up to 10 W. Having your own power supply has advantages – but also disadvantages. This screenbar does not switch on and off with the monitor like most other screenbars.

Yeelight RGB YLTD003 Pro Images

remote control & app



On the back of the screen bar, colored LEDs radiate backwards, just like on the Blitzwolf BW-CML2 Pro (test report). By pressing the puck-shaped remote control three times, which also resembles the remote control of the Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp (test report) like an egg to the other except for its color, the user switches through different RGB modes.

The remote control also controls the brightness, the light color and on/off through various rotary and click combinations. However, this is not particularly convenient. Similar to the Benq Screenbar Halo (test report), the user has to turn the wheel 360 degrees to go from the brightest to the darkest mode. With the Xiaomi light, this is only 180 degrees.

The Yeelight RGB YLTD003 Pro comes with an app for this. After registration, it recognizes the monitor lamp and unlocks additional functions. This includes creating light scenes, schedules, timers, light colors and more. The Yeelight Pro now also listens to the voice assistants from Google and Amazon. This is where the advantage of a permanent power supply that works independently of the monitor becomes apparent.

Yeelight RGB YLTD003 Pro Screenshots

Licht



We measure the brightness of the Yeelight RGB Pro monitor lamp with a simple LUX app on the smartphone at a distance of 50 cm. The values ​​determined in this way are not absolute, but they can be used to compare the monitor lamps with one another. The app shows a maximum of 970 lux on the Yeelight Pro. This puts it in the upper middle field in terms of brightness, but it does not come close to the Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp (test report) with 1400 lux.

The light definition is less sharp than we would have liked. The beam angle is also a bit too big. Some light always hits the monitor display and can lead to smaller reflections there. Surprisingly, the cheaper Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp (test report) solves this much better, although it is largely identical in construction.

Preis



The Yeelight RGB YLTD003 Pro currently costs a good 80 euros on Amazon. Anyone who buys from Banggood (purchase link) only pays 66 euros including shipping from Spain. According to Banggood, however, only a few products were left in stock at the time of testing.

Conclusion

