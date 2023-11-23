Yes, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still in development

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Still in Development, Ubisoft Confirms

After facing significant backlash from the gaming community following the initial reveal of gameplay for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, many believed that the game had been stalled or development had been paused by Ubisoft. However, according to a recent announcement by the company, this is not the case.

Ubisoft has confirmed that development on the remake is ongoing, with “important internal milestones passed.” The announcement comes as the original game celebrates its 20th anniversary, with Ubisoft stating that more information about the game will be shared in the future.

The news comes as a relief for fans who were concerned about the status of the remake, especially after it was delayed indefinitely following the negative reception to the initial gameplay reveal.

Despite the update from Ubisoft, there is still no confirmed release date for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Fans will have to wait for further announcements from the company for more information on when they can expect the game to arrive.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

