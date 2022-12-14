Yeston launched RDNA3 architecture AMD RX 7900XT and RX 7900XTX SAKURA series graphics cards. In the past, Yeston often achieved eye-catching effects with cute graphics cards, such as the past RTX 3060 12GB, and AMD’s previous generation RX6000 series Sakura pupil Flower weddings are very distinctive styles.

This time, the RX 7900 XTX/XT SAKURA series is upgraded to a new SUGAR cooling mold. The lively and bright color scheme represents the interweaving of rebellion and freedom. The translucent fan frame and three-color RGB fans bring different visual presentations.

In addition to printed with unique style graphics, the PCB reinforced backplane is also equipped with flashing neon lights, which is absolutely unprecedented in appearance. The price of RX 7900XTX / XT Sakura Hitomi Water is about NT$34400 / 31800, respectively. However, players who are only interested in the release in China will have to order across the ocean.

product page