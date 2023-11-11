Yijian Fengyunjue: The Classic Martial Arts Game with a Modern Twist

China Xiameng Studio’s first game “Yijian Fengyunjue” has taken the gaming world by storm with its unique art style and immersive gameplay. The rare martial arts game, which uses a combination of pixels and 3D graphics, has garnered nearly 10,000 positive reviews on Steam since its release.

“The Legend of Yi Jian Fengyun Jue” sets itself apart by not focusing on traditional martial arts themes of heroism and sect rivalries. Instead, it delves into the concept of “people are the rivers and lakes,” using simple stories to portray the complex world of martial arts. The game is set in the fictional late Ning Dynasty, a time of internal and external strife, and follows the journey of protagonist Yu Wenyi as he becomes embroiled in the conflicts and intrigues of the martial arts world.

The art style of the game has drawn widespread acclaim, as it cleverly combines 2D pixels and 3D graphics to create unique and immersive landscapes. From the sunny Wutong Village to the bustling Gusu City, each scene presents a vivid and atmospheric backdrop for the game’s narrative.

Producer Xiao Di explained the choice of art style, stating that he was inspired by SQUARE ENIX’s HD-2D art and saw it as a more effective way to present the game’s details while keeping development costs manageable.

In addition to its art style, “Yijian Fengyunjue” offers an open world gaming experience, giving players a high degree of freedom to explore and interact with the game’s expansive map and diverse characters. The combat system includes both turn-based chess mode and real-time combat mode, allowing players to strategically plan their attacks while also engaging in fast-paced action.

Character development in the game is extensive, with players able to learn various martial arts and weapons skills, as well as improve their character’s attributes through meridian points and mental skills. The game pays homage to many classic martial arts movies and dramas, emphasizing the development team’s dedication to martial arts works.

Overall, “Yijian Fengyunjue” has received widespread praise for its innovative art style, immersive gameplay, and rich storytelling, establishing China Xiameng Studio as a rising star in the gaming industry.

