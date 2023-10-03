Yoel Roth took on Twitter boss Elon Musk – NZZ accent

Yoel Roth decided on Twitter which posts and profiles had to be deleted. The best-known case was Donald Trump, whose profile was blocked. But he did not agree with the vision of the new boss Elon Musk. With serious consequences.

Yoel Roth’s cell phone glows. So many messages and reports come in – so often he is flagged. Insults and threats reach him on all channels. Many point to Roth being gay and Jewish. But most people insult him because he is supposedly a pedophile. This assumption comes from none other than Elon Musk.

Musk was his boss just a few days ago. Yoel Roth was responsible for content moderation at Twitter for years. He and his team made sure that the rules were followed on Twitter. Those who did not comply were blocked or had their tweets deleted. A very delicate task, as the case of former US President Donald Trump showed.

The new Twitter boss Elon Musk also called for more freedom of expression – and less moderation. Although this went against Yoel Roth’s principles, he was able to keep his job. But after a short time he resigned himself. He had noticed that rules and principles no longer applied much under Musk; he alone had the say. Roth then publicly criticized this.

Elon Musk then launched a counterattack: He accused Roth of being a pedophile. A hunt for Roth followed; he even had to move because he was no longer safe. But Roth won’t let himself be defeated, says technology editor Gioia da Silva in the new episode of “NZZ Akent”. He continues to fight for strict moderation on online platforms – in order to protect freedom of expression.

