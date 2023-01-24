Yoroi joins as the only Italian member of the Cyber ​​Threat Alliance (CTA). The company announces it in a note. Cta is an international organization that includes a small circle of participants, all protagonists at the highest levels of the global cyber security market. To be eligible, Yoroi had to ensure its ability to produce relevant cyber threat intelligence information, both qualitatively and quantitatively.

For Yoroi, the admission is “a further confirmation of the level of excellence achieved in recent years and will allow the Italian company, through the continuous exchange of information with the other members of the alliance, to enrich its already significant production of threat intelligence , thus increasing the depth of analysis of its analysts and the level and effectiveness of all the technological “weapons” that Yoroi deploys in defense of its customers”, the company said.

Cta was born with the aim of promoting the sharing of information and the exchange of analyzes between the main players in the global cyber arena, particularly in the geopolitical area that corresponds to the West. For Marco Ramilli, managing director of Yoroi, the result is the result “of extraordinary teamwork. At Yoroi, we believe that sharing and contributing to communities are important steps in combating cyber threats. Different perspectives often lead to innovative solutions. We are thrilled to be part of the Cyber ​​Threat Alliance and look forward to doing our best,” comments the manager.