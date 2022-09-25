Yoshida Shuhei, head of Sony’s independent game development project, believes that maintaining normal pricing can maintain the continuous growth of the game market

Shuhei Yoshida, who is currently in charge of leading the indie developer development program under Sony Interactive Entertainment, was in the UK earlier than Gamesindustry.biz.LondonWhen interviewed at the GI Live game seminar and exhibition held, he further explained the design idea behind the new version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service, and also believed that maintaining a normal game pricing strategy is the key to maintaining the continuous growth of the market.

Compared with Microsoft’s announcement that most new games will enter the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on the day of launch, Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s current market strategy remains to maintain the established sales model of physical discs or digital versions when new works are launched.

Shuhei Yoshida said, asMovieDuring the initial release, it will be released through movie theaters in various regions. After a period of time, it will be converted to CD sales or provided for use on digital content platforms. Therefore, it is believed that the same sales model applies to the game market, and individual sales models are provided according to different time points. And the price, so that game creators can have greater profits, and can ensure that the life cycle of the game is extended.

Prior to this, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan had actually publicly opposed the use of game content by subscription. He believed that although this business model would attract many people to subscribe, it would be difficult for game developers to win. maximum profit. In Yoshida Shuhei’s view, he further explained the idea of ​​a new version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service later launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment, hoping to extend the life cycle of the game through auxiliary methods.

Yoshida Shuhei said that players are willing to pay for new games that are worth playing, and game developers will also create better game works for greater profits, which will lead to a positive cycle in the game market. And through the new version of PlayStation Plus subscription service, in addition to providing more service content suitable for players, the most important thing is to make many classic games and game content worth playing again to attract players to play, and even make it possible to miss the game launch time, or do not mind Players who play later can have easier access to game content, and it can also attract more players to play a certain series of game titles.

And Yoshida Shuhei also revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue to adjust the content provided by the new version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service, so it will not rule out other more suitable modes for players in the future, but the main goal is to extend the life cycle of game play as much as possible.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>

