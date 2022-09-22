Shuhei Yoshida, who is currently leading the independent developer development program under Sony Interactive Entertainment, further explained the design ideas behind the new version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service when he was interviewed at Gamesindustry.biz’s GI Live game seminar in London, England. It is also believed that maintaining a normal game pricing strategy is the key to maintaining sustained market growth.

Compared with Microsoft’s announcement that most new games will enter the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on the day of launch, Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s current market strategy still maintains the established sales model of physical discs or digital versions when the main new works are launched.

Yoshida Shuhei said that, just like when a movie is initially released, it will be released through movie theaters in various regions, and after a period of time, it will be sold on discs, or it will be used as a digital content platform. Therefore, he believes that the same sales model applies to the game market, according to different time periods. Points provide individual sales models and prices, so that game creators can have greater profits and ensure a longer game life cycle.

Prior to this, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan had actually publicly opposed the use of game content by subscription, arguing that although such a business model would attract many people to subscribe, it would be difficult for game developers to win. maximum profit. In Yoshida Shuhei’s view, it is to further explain the idea of ​​a new version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service later launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment, hoping to extend the life cycle of game use through auxiliary methods.

Yoshida Shuhei said that players are willing to pay for new games that are worth playing, and game developers will also create better game works for greater profits, which will lead to a positive cycle in the game market. And through the new version of PlayStation Plus subscription service, in addition to providing more service content suitable for players, the most important thing is to make many classic games and game content worth playing again to attract players to play, and even make it possible to miss the game launch time, or do not mind Players who play later can have easier access to game content, and it can also attract more players to play a certain series of game titles.

And Yoshida Shuhei also revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue to adjust the content provided by the new version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service, so it will not rule out other modes suitable for players in the future, but the main goal is to extend the life cycle of game play as much as possible.