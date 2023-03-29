Home Technology You are free to create sea, land and air models “Kitbash Model Club” will be available on Steam within this year – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
You are free to create sea, land and air models "Kitbash Model Club" will be available on Steam within this year

You are free to create sea, land and air models “Kitbash Model Club” will be available on Steam within this year – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

“Kitbash Model Club” is an enhanced sequel to the well-received aircraft model making game “Balsa Model Flight Simulator” on Steam. It adds car and ship model making functions, allowing you to be creative and operate your finished products in a vast world.

Interact with the inhabitants of Willawee Island in Career Mode and test your creations in unique paintball combat missions, competitions and mobility challenges. Or use your models to outwit your opponents in sandbox mode and engage in intense PvP and PvE battles in multiplayer mode.

The official stated that players who have purchased the previous work “Balsa Model Flight Simulator” will be able to keep the latest version of the game and give it to all players for free when the new work “Kitbash Model Club” is launched.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2107090/Kitbash_Model_Club/

