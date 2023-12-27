you can finally publish states

Meta’s WhatsApp Web and the mobile application will soon have even more in common, as the popular messaging platform is set to roll out the ability to post States from the browser version. This highly requested feature will bring WhatsApp Web closer to offering the same functionalities as the mobile version.

The move is part of Meta’s efforts to standardize the WhatsApp experience across all platforms, including WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp for desktop, WhatsApp Android, and WhatsApp iOS. By implementing this change, WhatsApp aims to provide a seamless and consistent user experience regardless of the device being used.

According to recent analysis of the latest version of the WhatsApp Android application by WABetaInfo, the ability to share States will soon be accessible within the web version. This means that users will no longer be limited to posting States exclusively from their mobile devices.

The upcoming feature will allow users to share photos, videos, and text in WhatsApp States directly from their computers. However, users will need to grant permissions to the browser in order to access local media files.

While an official release date has not been announced, it is expected that the feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Currently, only users with the beta version of WhatsApp Web have access to the functionality. For the latest updates and changes, it is recommended to keep the mobile application updated.

The integration of this highly requested feature is a significant step toward unifying the WhatsApp experience across platforms, ultimately providing greater flexibility and convenience for users. Stay tuned for further developments as WhatsApp continues to evolve.