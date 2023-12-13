You can now check out your year in review on Nintendo Switch – Sina Hong Kong

Nintendo Launches Year in Review Tool for Switch Players

2023 has been an incredible year for video game enthusiasts, with a constant stream of unforgettable games hitting the market. With so many releases, it’s hard for many people to keep up. However, Nintendo Switch players now have a new tool to compare their gaming habits with others.

Nintendo has introduced a year in review tool that allows Switch players to see their gaming statistics from January to December. This tool provides insights into the number of games played, the total hours spent on the Switch screen, and favorite genres and games.

Alberto Garrido from Gamereactor.cn shared his own stats, revealing that he logged less than 500 hours of play but managed to play 42 games, showcasing the variety the console has to offer.

Now, Switch players have the opportunity to compare their gaming habits and results with others. The year in review tool provides a fun and interactive way for players to reflect on their gaming experiences throughout the year.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch player, now’s the time to check out your own year in review and share your results with the community. How has your year been on Switch? Let us know in the comments!

