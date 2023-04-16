Home » You can now play your own Dungeons & Dragons campaign in Middle-earth – Gamereactor
Technology

You can now play your own Dungeons & Dragons campaign in Middle-earth – Gamereactor

by admin
You can now play your own Dungeons & Dragons campaign in Middle-earth – Gamereactor

Middle-earth – which inspired the creation of D&D – has come full circle, as the officially licensed campaign setting is being released.

Created by Free League Publishing and inspired by Francesco Nepitello’s award-winning tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) The One Ring, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying translates this beloved system into a Dungeons & Dragons 5e template.

The main illustration compendium The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying includes six new races for character creation, as well as six new classes. The DM has plenty, too, with tons of new monster stat blocks from the IP, and rules to help build journeys, councils, spellcasting, and artifacts.

These deliver the same precision, richness, and depth of storytelling that made The Lord of the Rings such a groundbreaking and enduring success. Additionally, Free League has released a Shire Adventures book with pre-made missions and characters, as well as a DM screen for Loremaster and a companion book for Rivendell.

All of these products are available to pre-order now, with physical copies shipping from May, and digital PDFs available immediately after purchase.

See also  You can continue to add! ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4 motherboard unboxing test / dual TB4, three M.2, 10+1+1 phase power supply

You may also like

How do iPhone Spotify lock screen and widgets...

SCULPFUN S9 Laser Engraver buy cheap from 210€...

New technologies, the domestic robot that controls the...

Kindle Scribe: E-reader to write on

New Android Malware Appears on Google Play! 67...

Aldi sells ingenious accessories for the desk

Intel’s Linux Patch exposes that Meteor Lake will...

Tail light: High on the heater

Samsung push folding screen Tablet this year? Galaxy...

Google Pixel 8 screen size shrinks, may be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy