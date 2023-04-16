You can now play your own Dungeons & Dragons campaign in Middle-earth – Gamereactor

Middle-earth – which inspired the creation of D&D – has come full circle, as the officially licensed campaign setting is being released.

Created by Free League Publishing and inspired by Francesco Nepitello’s award-winning tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) The One Ring, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying translates this beloved system into a Dungeons & Dragons 5e template.

The main illustration compendium The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying includes six new races for character creation, as well as six new classes. The DM has plenty, too, with tons of new monster stat blocks from the IP, and rules to help build journeys, councils, spellcasting, and artifacts.

These deliver the same precision, richness, and depth of storytelling that made The Lord of the Rings such a groundbreaking and enduring success. Additionally, Free League has released a Shire Adventures book with pre-made missions and characters, as well as a DM screen for Loremaster and a companion book for Rivendell.

All of these products are available to pre-order now, with physical copies shipping from May, and digital PDFs available immediately after purchase.