you can replace RAM and SSD, it’s about time!

When Apple launched the Mac Studio M2, many wondered if, just like its predecessor, the new generation device also had a removable SSD but “locked” at the software level. Today, however, a well-known YouTuber has discovered a way to bypass Apple’s software block and replace the Mac Studio’s SSD.

The discovery comes from YouTube Luke Miani, who in a video published in the past few hours explained that there is a method for replace the Mac Studio M1 SSD (and, presumably, that of the Mac Studio M2s as well) without Apple’s software locks preventing you from using the new storage mounted on the device. You can check out Miani’s video on YouTube or at the top of this news.

In truth, Miani was also the first to discover the “block” of the Mac Studio M1 SSD upgrade at a software level: the “case”, in fact, started from a video of his released last year. It therefore seems that the YouTuber i Apple’s software blocks have not gone down well and that he spent months and months of work trying to get around them, eventually achieving success.

Specifically, Miani discovered that there is a hardware solution that allows you to bypass Apple’s block. Indeed it is possible replace the memory chips in Mac Studio with empty NAND chips, and then solder the extra memory (in this case, another 2TB SSD) directly to the Logic Board of the PC to avoid starting the Cupertino software “sirens”. The process has a negligible cost, equal to about 100 Dollars, but if it is not carried out correctly (it will also be important to pay attention to thesoldering order of NAND chipsto replicate the “official” one from Apple) the Mac Studio will be thrown away.

Fortunately, it appears that theMac Studio and Mac Mini RAM upgrade is instead much less problematic, while following the same procedure: in short, if you have already “opened” your desktop to modify its SSD, you should do the same with the RAM as well.

