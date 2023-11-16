You can’t deny yourself the future [Kommentar]

The use of AI-based systems like ChatGPT in Germany’s schools is a topic that is causing heated debate. We should introduce children and young people to the technology that will determine our future as early as possible.

Everyone is talking about ChatGPT and AI. The Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport even dedicates an entire article to ChatGPT in which teachers can find information about the chatbot. The introduction states: “The opportunities and risks of chatbots should not be overestimated.”

This sentence is telling because if you look at what is happening in the world around us, then it becomes clear that the opportunities of AI cannot be overestimated at all. And this should be reflected in lessons as quickly as possible.

20 years ago, when Power Point presentations were already standard in many places, it was still an absolute highlight in Germany’s schools if there were two projectors for every class. When tablets became more popular around 2010, teachers resisted integrating such “newfangled things” into lessons with all their might. This negative attitude towards everything that has to do with digitalization took revenge in 2020 in the Corona pandemic. While other countries simply moved teaching to the digital space, this failed in Germany because many teachers did not even have their own email address. Mind you in 2020.

But instead of learning something from all of this, Germany’s schools are threatening to make the same mistake again when it comes to AI.

ChatGPT offers a lot of potential in education

Let’s take an example of what ChatGPT can do in schools. An AI chatbot can, for example, meet the individual learning needs of students by providing tailored answers and assistance. For example, a student who has difficulty with mathematics could be supported with targeted explanations tailored to their level. This enables a personalized learning environment.

This also benefits teachers, who find it increasingly difficult to meet the different learning needs of their students in times of chronic staff shortages. ChatGPT can also support you with routine lesson preparation tasks while the teacher focuses on more complex pedagogical tasks.

Especially since one must not forget that the technology is available anywhere and at any time – and can also serve as a starting point for a variety of other projects and learning formats in the classroom.

ChatGPT: Only those who understand AI can use it properly

However, in order for the potential of ChatGPT described above to be used in the education sector, it is fundamentally important to understand how an AI chatbot works. It must be clear that the quality of the data is questionable and the answers provided may also contain incorrect information. Ultimately, this isn’t a bad thing at all, as long as the students are empowered to independently evaluate the answers that ChatGPT provides.

But to do this you first have to show them the possibilities and limitations of AI – and that is precisely the task of a modern education system.

Instead of dealing with this, however, many schools’ biggest concern was that essays or presentations could be written using ChatGPT. The solution? Logical: Ban ChatGPT! And that is exactly the big problem and one of the main reasons why the German educational landscape always occupies the bottom places in an international comparison when it comes to the topic of digitalization.

