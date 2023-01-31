Home Technology You guys are really not afraid of being out of stock! Sony shouted to increase the output of PS5 consoles to attract customers | Big community platform | Digital
by admin
Announced this year during CES 2023PlayStation 5PS5) has sold more than 30 million units worldwide, and after setting the highest sales record at the end of last year,SonyEarlier, it further stated that it would increase the production of PlayStation 5 game consoles, so as to attract more players to join.

In the new commercial video released earlier, Sony used “PS5 Live Headlines (Live from PS5)”, combined with “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras Ultimate Edition” and ” God of War: Ragnarok and other work elements, and also launched unique activities in major regions such as Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East to strengthen brand visibility.

On the other hand, Sony also recently announced that the new DualSense Edge controller tailored to the needs of gamers has officially entered the market, and it is planning to officially launch it on February 22 with higher resolution and better virtual reality experience. The immersive PlayStation VR2 will be accompanied by more than 30 virtual reality games.

This year, it is expected to launch new works on the PlayStation 5 platform, including Square Enix’s upcoming “Spelled Land” on January 24, and then prepare to launch “FINAL FANTASY XVI”, as well as “Assassin’s Creed” launched by Ubisoft: Illusions, and the open-world action role-playing game “Hogwarts Inheritance” developed by Ivy Lankey Software and published by Portkey Games. CAPCOM plans to launch “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” and “Whirlwind Whirlwind” 6″.

As for Sony itself, it is preparing to launch new works such as “Destiny 2: Age of Light” by its subsidiary Bungie, and “Horizon: The Scorching Seaside” launched by Guerrilla Games.

"The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. "

During CES 2023 this year, it was announced that PlayStation 5 (PS5) has sold more than 30 million units worldwide. At the same time, after setting the highest sales record at the end of last year, Sony earlier stated that it would increase the production of PlayStation 5 game consoles to attract more players. Multiple players join.

