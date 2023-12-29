You may not know! The 10 biggest mistakes Microsoft ever made – Computer King Ada

Microsoft: A History of Mistakes and Evolution

Microsoft has been a force to be reckoned with in the tech industry for the past 30 years, dominating the rise of home computers in the 1990s with its Windows operating system and turning Bill Gates into a household name. Despite its reputation, Microsoft has made many mistakes and continues to learn from them and evolve. In chronological order, we take a look at the 10 biggest mistakes Microsoft has ever made.

1. Microsoft Bob: This graphical interface for Windows, released in 1995, turned out to be one of the most hated products, treating users like toddlers with its design and anthropomorphic characters like Scuzz the mouse.

2. Monopoly in the 1990s: Microsoft’s monopolistic practices led to a landmark antitrust case in which the company was almost forced to dissolve.

3. Internet Explorer: This browser, while once a market dominator, has become reviled for its security vulnerabilities and poor performance.

4. Zune: Microsoft’s multimedia player struggled to compete with the Apple iPod, despite its forward-thinking features like Wi-Fi syncing and a subscription-based streaming service.

5. Vista: Released in 2006, this operating system, while technically advanced, was too demanding for users’ hardware and caused controversy with its larger system sizes and reliance on DirectX.

6. Microsoft Kin: This poorly designed feature phone marketed to teenagers in 2010 was quickly pulled from stores after just 48 days due to low sales.

7. Windows Phone: Despite being visually impressive, Windows Phone failed to gain support from developers and was ultimately retired in 2017.

8. Windows 8: This operating system, with its full-screen start screen and touch-enabled desktop, confused long-time Windows users and was criticized for hiding important elements like the Start button.

9. Windows RT and Surface: Microsoft’s decision to release a version of Windows that couldn’t run x86 applications caused confusion among consumers, leading to a short-lived support cycle for Windows RT.

10. Xbox One: This gaming console faced backlash for its strict game licensing system, higher price point, and forced Kinect lens system, and it was ultimately outsold by its competitor, the PlayStation 4.

Throughout its history, Microsoft has faced various challenges and made mistakes, but the company has also shown resilience and a willingness to evolve. Today, Microsoft continues to be a major player in the tech industry, with successful products like the Windows operating system, Microsoft Office, and the Xbox Series X. As the tech landscape continues to evolve, Microsoft’s ability to learn from its mistakes and adapt will likely continue to be a key factor in its success.

