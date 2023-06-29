Home » You may soon be able to buy shares of your favorite songs – Gamereactor
Technology

While Spotify is a great streaming option for listeners, artists still struggle to make big bucks from the platform. However, a former artist-turned-CEO is looking to change that.

Mattias Tengblad is the co-founder and CEO of Corite, a new company that allows artists to crowdfund new releases, with fans receiving a small percentage of track profits while creators gain full creative control. Coryte accounts for 5% of the share.

Founded in 2019, the company has already seen some major artists like DJ Alan Walker jump on to Corite’s platform. The purpose seems to be to give the little guy control over their favorite songs, as Tengblad also prevents a rich guy from being able to fund the track too. “If you have 3,000 followers and they all invest $10 and actively serve you, that’s huge,” he told Wired magazine. “If Alan Walker wanted to, he could have a rich guy fund the whole total, but it wouldn’t make any sense. What’s the guy going to do to promote it?

Do you think this will change the music industry?

