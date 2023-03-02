Shortly before the start of the beta, Blizzard announced what hardware you need to play Diablo IV. Compared to other current games, the requirements are rather moderate.

Image: Blizzard

Pre-orderers can get their first look at Diablo IV from March 17th to March 19th. For everyone else, the beta phase will take place from March 24th to 26th. The developers have now published the system requirements that apply to PC players.

Inexpensive entry-level hardware is sufficient to meet the minimum requirements, which corresponds to a Full HD resolution with low graphics settings and a rendering resolution of 720p. As a processor, Blizzard recommends at least an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100. The graphics card should be an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280. In addition, there is at least 8 GB of RAM and an SSD with 90 GB of storage space.

operating system 64-bit Windows 10 processor Intel Core i5-2500K oder AMD FX-8100 random access memory 8 GB RAM graphic card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 oder AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX Version 12 storage space 90 GB (SSD)

The recommended system requirements are also quite beginner-friendly. With them you should be able to play Diablo IV with 60 FPS in Full HD and medium graphics settings. The recommended processors are an Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X. At least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 must be used as the graphics card. The required RAM increases from 8 to 16 GB. Otherwise everything remains unchanged.

operating system 64-bit Windows 10 processor Intel Core i5-4670K oder AMD R3-1300X random access memory 16 GB RAM graphic card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 oder AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX Version 12 storage space 90 GB (SSD)

Unfortunately, Blizzard has not yet revealed which hardware is required for higher resolutions and graphics settings. There is at least a little bit of hope for those who don’t even meet the minimum requirements. “Diablo IV will attempt to run on below-spec hardware, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and integrated graphics. However, this can significantly reduce the gaming experience,” says the official website.