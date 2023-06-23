You need to create a new character to play Diablo IV’s seasonal content

Now that Diablo IV has been out for a few weeks, we’re getting closer to post-launch seasonal content. But with that date coming up, Blizzard is now talking about how these will play out in a more complex sense, and in a thread on Twitter, development lead Rod Ferguson revealed that each season will require players to start with a new character.

In response to questions about how to use the new season mechanics, content and battle pass, Ferguson added: “Yes, to participate in Seasonal Questlines, Mechanics, Season Journeys and Battle Passes, you will need to create a new Season Character. Playing campaigns with seasonal features (if you want or need to complete them) will also advance the Season Journey and Battle Pass.

This unsurprisingly drew a backlash from fans, who were concerned about how long it would take to experience Diablo IV the way Blizzard intended. Ferguson answered many of these concerns by affirming that you still only have to play through one campaign, not every character you start, and that once a season is over, any character created by the player will be moved to where there are currently non-seasonal characters. Master Eternal Realm.

Essentially, if you’re excited about more Diablo content, better start preparing to take some time away from your incredibly advanced character if you want to experience it.

