You only have to change one setting

Xiaomi smartphones usually offer a very good price-performance ratio, but the cell phones don’t always run really smoothly. You can easily help yourself: With one function you can noticeably accelerate the device.

This is how you make your Xiaomi cell phone faster

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi offers countless models in Germany. Many of these run very well, but some smartphones need a little tweaking to get better performance. As with Samsung are also at Xiaomi the animations are often responsible for thisthat the smartphone does not run smoothly. In principle, the smartphone would be able to do this, but the surface ensures that this is not the case. This applies more to mid-range smartphones, but they are also particularly popular.

But there is a way to make your Xiaomi phone noticeably faster. you can Just turn off animations. As a result, far fewer animations are displayed, which of course cannot jerk. The smartphone feels much faster.

To do this, you have to proceed as follows at Xiaomi:

Settings More settings Accessibility View Remove animations

In the video above we show you the result.

For whom is the function to turn off animations suitable?

The ability to turn off animations and thus speed up the smartphone is of course optional. If your Xiaomi is running fast or you don’t mind the animations that don’t always run smoothly, then you don’t have to do anything. If unnecessary animations, which also don’t run smoothly, bother you as much as I do, then try it out. You will immediately notice how much faster a Xiaomi phone can be. The animations should make the transitions smoother. But if that doesn’t work properly, then I don’t need the animations.