When the electricity price brake was decided a few months ago, the federal government promised that heat pump owners would also be relieved. This is exactly what has now been initiated. The previous electricity price brake did not take effect because of the cheaper heating electricity and caused high costs for heating.

Electricity price brake for heat pumps comes into effect at 28 cents

Anyone who currently operates a heat pump or night storage heater and thus heats with electricity has not had a good laugh in recent months due to the rising electricity prices. Since heating electricity tariffs are usually cheaper than normal electricity tariffs, the electricity price brake of 40 cents for 80 percent of consumption has usually not taken effect. Accordingly, the people with a heat pump were not relieved, but additionally burdened. That should change now.

The federal government has now tightened the electricity price brake on this point and introduced heating electricity. This one will be up to one Consumption of a maximum of 30,000 kWh limited to 28 cents (Source: Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection). According to projections, this should relieve the burden on citizens in Germany by around 200 million euros. In order for the electricity price brake for heating electricity to come into force, the Bundestag still has to agree.

In addition to heat pumps night storage is also covered by the new electricity price brakewho obtain cheaper electricity with special night tariffs. However, a separate meter is a prerequisite for billing the electricity price brake for heating electricity.

What you need to know about heat pumps:

How much money are you really saving?

As with normal electricity, it depends very much on how high the electricity costs for your heat pump tariff are at the moment. In our region, that is currently 34.20 cents per kWh for heat pump electricity. If the electricity price brake is 28 cents, you save 6.2 cents per kWh. With an annual consumption of 10,000 kWh, that would be 620 euros. If you use the maximum of 30,000 kWh, you can even save 1,860 euros per year.

In the end, it all depends on how much you are currently consuming and how high your electricity price is. Since the price brake is now fixed, you can easily calculate it.

