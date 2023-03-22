The Bundestag has decided to introduce the Deutschlandticket. The spiritual successor to the 9-euro ticket, which made trains full for three months last summer, is scheduled to start in a few weeks. Here you will find an overview of all important information.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

When does it start?

The Deutschlandticket should be available throughout Germany from May 1, 2023. If everything goes according to plan, advance ticket sales will begin on April 3, 2023.

How much will it cost?

The Germany ticket is intended as a permanent successor to the 9-euro ticket, but it will be significantly more expensive. 49 euros are due per month. The price can still increase as “inflation compensation” – but only in the course of the coming years.

Where is the ticket available?

The Deutschlandticket will only be available as a monthly subscription. So if you only need it for one month, you should cancel it in good time. It can be purchased through the DB sales channels and in DB travel centers throughout Germany. Many other transport companies will also sell the Germany ticket in their sales channels.

Basically, you will only be able to purchase the Deutschlandticket in digital form. Either via app or on a chip card. At the start, however, it will also be available as a paper ticket with a QR code printed on it.

Where can you ride it?

As the name already suggests, the Deutschlandticket will be valid nationwide. However, not in long-distance, but exclusively in local public transport. These include public buses, S-Bahn and U-Bahn trains, regional trains and regional express trains. Owners are entitled to drive in 2nd class. A separate ticket is still required for 1st class.

Can you take the bike with you for free?

Free bicycle transport is generally not provided. Here you have to comply with the conditions of the individual federal states. In Hesse, for example, taking your bike with you is free of charge, in North Rhine-Westphalia an additional fee of 5 euros is due.

Are there any discounts?

The Deutschlandticket should also be offered as a job ticket. If the employer grants a subsidy of at least 25 percent, the federal and state governments will add another 5 percent discount by the end of 2024.

Is there anything else to consider?

The Deutschlandticket cannot be transferred to other people. In addition, no passenger use is provided. Owners of a classic monthly or job ticket should take this into account before switching. If you often share your ticket within the family, you may get a little cheaper with the previous ticket.