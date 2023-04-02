Home Technology You thought he was joking, but in fact he was playing for real! ROG x AMD Launch ROG ALLY Portable Game Console
by admin
April 1st is “April Fool’s Day”, and it is also a time for manufacturers/companies to “make troubles”. At that time, it was observed that ROG (Republic of Players), an e-sports brand owned by Asus, announced that it would release their first portable game console. At this moment, although ROG’s official promotional images are more realistic, many netizens still think that this belongs to “April Fools” April Fools’ Day, and they don’t take it to heart.

On April 2, the official made another publicity to others. From the video introduction, this product is very close to reality, not quite like a whole product. According to the information currently available, this ROG portable game console is jointly produced by ROG and AMD, equipped with a custom AMD APU processor, and runs the Windows 11 operating system. ROG officially revealed that this portable game console is equipped with a high-brightness full HD screen, equipped with a custom AMD processor, the portable game console uses dual fans for cooling, supports ROG XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier, and runs Windows.

Observing from a distance, the appearance of this host is more attractive. The shell of the whole machine adopts a large number of white design elements. There seem to be RGB lighting effects near the joystick, and there are a small number of cooling holes on the front. ROG officially stated that they range from reversible all-around notebooks, 2-in-1 computers, to game controllers, and even “smart contact lenses”. It seems that nothing can stop us from going further and becoming stronger!

On the whole, this seems to be a highly completed portable game product. Perhaps, this is ROG’s current engineering sample, waiting for the right time to release, while pre-orders have already started at Best Buy.

At the end of March 2023, ROG launched their new generation of XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier, which is equipped with RTX 4090 Mobile from NVIDIA, built-in 330W power supply, has HDMI, DP, USB-C, card reader and wired network Interface and other interfaces, the weight is only about 1.3kg, suitable for some notebook products of Asus ROG.

