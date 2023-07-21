You will no longer receive all messages – this is how you can change it

Twitter recently made an important change to Direct Messages (DMs): By default, users can no longer receive Direct Messages from all Twitter users. This setting was automatically changed a few days ago and means that only verified Twitter Blue users and their own followers can send DMs. However, that can be changed.

In a nutshell: This innovation aims to improve user privacy and security. By limiting DMs to verified Twitter Blue users and own followers, unwanted messages from unknown users should be reduced. Some also believe that this should additionally boost sales of Twitter Blue and that the platform will become less and less usable without a subscription.

Twitter Blue offers exclusive features like sending DMs to anyone, regardless of whether they follow you or not. The social network has automatically adjusted who you can receive direct messages from Users can still customize their DM settings to choose who they want to receive messages from.

Twitter Blue now even more exclusive

Twitter Blue, the popular social media network’s paid subscription model, offers its members several additional features and benefits, including the ability to send DMs to other users, whether they follow you or not. With this change, Blue users thus have the exclusivity to send messages to any other user, while non-subscribers are limited to communicating with their own followers.

The automatic switch of this setting has led to mixed reactions. Some users welcome the measure as a necessary step to combat abuse and harassment, while others criticize the restriction on freedom of communication. Some also fear that this could limit interactions on the platform and hamper the open exchange of ideas.

Change Twitter DMs settings – Here’s how!

However, users still have the ability to customize their Direct Message settings and receive messages from all users if they choose. By changing their privacy settings, they can control who can DM them and who can’t. By the way, ours too TechnikNews Twitter Account is open to all messages – so feel free to write to us!

That’s how it’s done:

Open Twitter (whether Android, iOS or web) then on the smartphone: click on the profile picture at the top left, on the web on “More” “Settings and support” -> “Settings and privacy” -> “Privacy and security” -> “Direct messages” Here you can now select whether messages should only be received from users you follow Messages should only be received by followers and verified users (now by default) Messages can be received by all users (formerly by default)

recommendations for you

There are currently no personal recommendations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

