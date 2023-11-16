You will surely guess the 3 most used passwords in Italy. And this is not good news

Cybersecurity experts have been constantly reminding us for years why this is necessary pay attention to the messages you receive via emailbecause it is one bad idea to use the same password everywhere and above all why it is important to choose passwords that are not obvious, complex and not easily guessable. And instead.

And instead it’s 3 most used passwords in Italy in 2023 they were, in order: admin, 123456 and password. And the fourth is always Password, but in uppercase.

1 second to crack 70% of passwords

The information comes from a search of NordPass, NordVPN’s password manager servicewhich “in collaboration with independent researchers specialized in cybersecurity”, analyzed (obviously anonymously) 4.3 TB of data extracted from various publicly available sources, “including some from the Dark Web”.

A substantial research emerged from which the 200 most used passwords in the world and the details of the favorites in 35 different countries.

On a global level, the most used passwords are unfortunately not very different from those preferred by Italians: 123456, admin, 12345678, 123456789, 1234, 12345 and so on. More interesting, and perhaps more convincing for those who persist in using these (non) passwords, is the time required to violate them: for more or less all of them, it takes less than 1 second. It’s an exception UNKNOWN, the ninth most used password in Italywhich takes 17 minutes.

The most used passwords in Italy

For streaming the weakest passwords

The reduced violation time is, among other things, a constant: according to what has been explained, approximately 70% of passwords present in the global list this year can be overcome in less than a second.

This is one of report trends 2023 of NordPass, but there are others:

people use weaker passwords for services streamingwhile the stronger ones are used on accounts that deal with money;

more or less all over the world, people prefer to use preset passwords and they never change them (this is probably why admin is the most popular almost everywhere);

almost a third of the most common passwords in the world are made up of numerical sequences such as 123456 or its longer or shorter variants;

football seems like a great source of inspiration for password creation, as evidenced by the fact that juventus is twentieth place in Italy and benfica both eighth in Portugal;

the most used password in the world in 2022 (password) is seventh in 2023 but is also higher in individual countries.

4 tips for better passwords

For the umpteenth time, the NordPass search ends with some advice that would be advisable to followprecisely to avoid being victims of cyber criminals, remembering that a stolen password or information is an additional weapon for people whose job is to deceive people (the case of “Hi dad, I broke my phone” proves it clearly).

We summarize them below, also remembering the main online service providers luckily they are switching to using passkeys:

prefer random passwords at least 20 characterswhich contain uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers;

avoid storing passwords on your browser and opt for a instead password managerwhich is definitely a more secure option for storing credentials (and not just because the NordPass folks say so);

use the passkeywhich undoubtedly represent the future in the world of authentication;

pay attention to all files that you download to your computerbecause malware is often distributed via phishing emails.

