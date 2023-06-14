Home » You’ll need a more powerful computer to run Cyberpunk 2077 with Phantom Freefall
You'll need a more powerful computer to run Cyberpunk 2077 with Phantom Freefall

You’ll need a more powerful computer to run Cyberpunk 2077 with Phantom Freefall

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be the biggest content drop the game has received so far, and it will also make some changes to the game’s system requirements.

In a new post on the game’s official website, CD Projekt Red outlines the changes to the system specs. First, we’ll be saying goodbye to HDD support, as we now need an SSD to run Cyberpunk 2077. For ultra settings, it’s even recommended that you have an NVME storage option on hand.

To run Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at 1080p and 60fps, you don’t need an absolute monster, but you’ll still need to be rocking some beefier specs, including a Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X, RTX 2060 or RX 5700 XT, 8GB of VRAM and 16GB of RAM.

Check out all the specs in the image below:

