Home » You’ll soon be able to make Zoom calls on Sony Bravia TV
Technology

You’ll soon be able to make Zoom calls on Sony Bravia TV

by admin
You’ll soon be able to make Zoom calls on Sony Bravia TV

Sony Electronics and Zoom Video Communications Partner to Bring Video Conferencing to BRAVIAÂ® TVs

Those who can still “enjoy” working from home in the post-epidemic era will soon have the opportunity to use mainstream video software on their TVs. Apple has confirmed at WWDC 2023 that FaceTime will be available on Apple TV within the year (although it needs the power of the iPhone), and now Zoom has announced that Sony’s Brivia TV will be the first hardware to support the TV version of the Zoom app. However, since the current Brivia does not have a built-in video camera, users who want to use this feature need to purchase a Brivia Cam camera accessory that costs US$200. In addition to regular shooting, it also adjusts sound and picture settings based on the user’s location and distance from the TV, and supports gesture control, proximity alerts, and a battery-saving mode (which dims the screen when no one is watching).

Zoom for TV

Zoom for TV

Sony says Zoom for TV will be available on Brivia products via Google Play “by early summer at the latest.” “This partnership allows our customers to experience more authentic video communication on the big TV screen in the living room. They can connect more with the people they care about, whether it’s working from home, learning remotely or simply catching up with friends and family.” Said Shusuke Tomonaga, Head of Product Design at Brivia.

See also  Pixel Watch's strap and face designs leaked ahead of launch

You may also like

Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background...

5 wireless earphones recommended! It has both appearance...

Dogen City: Floating Green City for 40,000 Japanese

Cheap e-cars: electric professional reveals the ugly truth

Bullitt Cat S75, review of the rugged and...

Google accuses Internet operators of providing a large...

How to best use Edge? Recommendations to take...

5 new features coming to AirDrop in iOS...

Current NASA Missions 2023: All information about the...

Green energy: Israel wants to develop gas deposits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy