You’ll soon be able to make Zoom calls on Sony Bravia TV

Those who can still “enjoy” working from home in the post-epidemic era will soon have the opportunity to use mainstream video software on their TVs. Apple has confirmed at WWDC 2023 that FaceTime will be available on Apple TV within the year (although it needs the power of the iPhone), and now Zoom has announced that Sony’s Brivia TV will be the first hardware to support the TV version of the Zoom app. However, since the current Brivia does not have a built-in video camera, users who want to use this feature need to purchase a Brivia Cam camera accessory that costs US$200. In addition to regular shooting, it also adjusts sound and picture settings based on the user’s location and distance from the TV, and supports gesture control, proximity alerts, and a battery-saving mode (which dims the screen when no one is watching).

Sony says Zoom for TV will be available on Brivia products via Google Play “by early summer at the latest.” “This partnership allows our customers to experience more authentic video communication on the big TV screen in the living room. They can connect more with the people they care about, whether it’s working from home, learning remotely or simply catching up with friends and family.” Said Shusuke Tomonaga, Head of Product Design at Brivia.

