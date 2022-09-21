Home Technology Young children have become an unexpected growth point for Apple Watch – Hong Kong Economic Times – Knowledge – Technology
Technology

Young children have become an unexpected growth point for Apple Watch – Hong Kong Economic Times – Knowledge – Technology

by admin
Young children have become an unexpected growth point for Apple Watch – Hong Kong Economic Times – Knowledge – Technology

In the U.S., more and more parents are buying Apple Watches and wearing them on the wrists of their young children who don’t already have a phone, a notable trend that could successfully open up the kids’ smartphone market.

with Apple WatchEntering the children’s smartphone market

So what is the reality?

Responsible editor: Shen Jinlong

[email protected]

Keep up with the analysis of financial news and current affairs, like hket Facebook page

See also  How much and how do we talk about Matteo Salvini online

You may also like

How to create images with artificial intelligence (without...

The role of business angels in Italy, Rocchietti:...

Apple changed its mouth, Apple Watch Series 8...

The Psychological Horror Game “Terrorist Door” Coming to...

How to create images with artificial intelligence (without...

It turns out that even the Apple Watch...

Dead Loop is coming to Xbox Game Pass...

Google’s latest IDE Android Studio update improves development...

CORSAIR® K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR’s...

Microsoft Releases Windows 11 2022 Update, Enhances Gaming,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy