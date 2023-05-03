Home » Young men aren’t shy about getting hair transplants on TikTok – Gamereactor
Young men aren’t shy about getting hair transplants on TikTok – Gamereactor

Baldness can become a huge fear for men as they age. There is still a huge stigma attached to hair loss, especially at a young age, as many other people will still have their luscious locks.

Battling this stigma is a group of young people on TikTok who share their stories of receiving hair transplants and the mental health benefits they’ve seen. GQ recently caught up with Kegs, a 25-year-old Irish man who decided to go all-in on a hair transplant after trying a number of different methods to keep his hair. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I never thought how much confidence this whole journey would give me.

Many other men not only advocated for hair transplants, but also provided information on how to do it safely. For example, one account advises against going to a “techie” because you’re never sure who they are or how qualified they are, even though the transplant might be cheaper.

