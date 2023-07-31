Young people, music and artificial intelligence: the first Italian research promoted by Fimi and Giffoni innovation hub

The results of the first Italian survey on the relationship between music and artificial intelligence were presented at the Giffoni Innovation Hub. Carried out in collaboration with FIMI and the Municipality of Naples-Città della Musica, the study explores the musical consumption of the younger generations, asking themselves what they think of the industry horizon, listening to their opinion on the future of music, new technologies and the artificial intelligence.

The numbers

A total of 2790 users provided their answers: 70% of them correspond to Generation Z. Half of the GenZ interviewed (49%) do not think that artists in the future will be replaced by AI, as art is a prerogative only human: it is a figure that rises to 70% in adults. A large group of under 34s (37%) believes that artists will be replaced to the detriment of creativity, a position that in adults stands at 25%. The replacement of artificial intelligence for the benefit of the music industry is detected in 14% of young respondents and in 5% of over 34s. All the interviewees declare that they do not recognize an AI as a musical artist: adults also specify that only humans they can create art.

And to the question “Would you use AI to create music?” the balance between the negative and the affirmative answer is equal in both age groups; moreover, 10% of the under 34s declare that they have already used AI to create music. “The survey confirms not only the attention that the theme of artificial intelligence receives among music fans” comments Enzo Mazza, CEO of the Italian Music Industry Federation, “but also how much human creativity is considered fundamental and irreplaceable”.

Platforms and playlists

Under 34s rely on social media, music apps and friends/family to discover new music, while those over 34 prefer music apps the most, followed by YouTube and voice assistants. All age groups prefer the smartphone as the main device for listening to music; Spotify, YouTube and Amazon Music are GenZ’s favorite platforms, while for adults the order is reversed on the podium: YouTube, Spotify and Amazon Music.

When asked “How do you create your playlists?” all responded in the following order of preference: I select the songs, rely on the app’s recommendations and use friends’ playlists; no one uses different platforms according to musical genres. In addition to the state of mind, the trending hits in GenZ influence the choice of genre, while in the over 34s it is the period of the year.

Disposable music

Each age group interviewed stated that they saw the use of music with streaming platforms changed for the better, also arguing that the algorithm greatly affects our listening habits: if the younger ones, however, declare that it is possible to get rid of it, adults report a direct influence. In any case, it is believed that technology has positively influenced the creativity of artists: in fact, the younger ones see more opportunities for musical contamination.

New technologies

The difference between the two age groups can be seen when interacting with an artist on a live streaming platform: half of GenZ have done it (92% of them would do it again), while 80% of adults say they don’t have ever interacted. 60% of young people would go to a concert in the metaverse (20% say they do it regularly), only 4% of over 34s have already done so. On the theme of the impact of new technologies on the future of music, half of the under 34s (46%) declare a neutral contribution – meaning that the true essence of music will never change – while the over 34s tend above all (36%) to negative aspects, identifying a distortion of the artistic component of the music. “The results of this survey demonstrate that new technologies are an extraordinary resource for the music industry sector but also a challenge to find the right balance between the protection of rights and the dissemination of works and knowledge”, says Ferdinando Tozzi, legal expert as an author and managing director of the Mayor of Naples on the music and audiovisual industry.

