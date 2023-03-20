The author is President of the Digital Sustainability Foundation

Get excited by the crowds moved by Friday4future and still linked to the fallacious myth of digital natives, who would be able to overcome the digital divide for a sort of “birthright”, too often “adults” take for granted that issues such as the value of sustainability and digital competence are factors acquired, consolidated and entered into the behavior of young people.

And yet, that the combination of sustainability and digital technology for young people is a fact remains to be demonstrated. Too often, whether we are dealing with young people or adults, we settle around beliefs that need to be verified, based on a hypothetical “common feeling” which, when put to the test, is often fallacious.

The Observatory on Digital Sustainability

Also for this reason, the Foundation for Digital Sustainability has for two years developed a permanent Observatory aimed at study the level of perception of Italians with respect to the relationship between sustainability and digitization. An observatory that aims to analyze the way in which our compatriots experience their relationship with digital technology, perceive the importance of sustainability and understand how these two factors are inextricably linked. Observatory within which – to give a simpler and more meaningful reading of the data – a multidimensional index of perception was developed, the Digital Sustainability Index (DISITM), which was created precisely to describe how much, from the point of view of Italians, twin transitions are actually considered as such.

That is, it serves to measure the correlations between three elements of the individual:

the level of digitization understood as the relationship between one’s perceived competence and that which can be inferred from objective factors;

In the construction of the index they are considered four profiles of population, characterized by specific attitudes towards digital and towards sustainability, which give rise to four quadrants (Figure 1):





digital sustainable: who have an attitude and behavior oriented towards sustainability and use digital tools; Sustainable analogues: with an attitude and behavior oriented towards sustainability but do not use digital tools; Digital Unsustainable: characterized by attitudes and behaviors not oriented towards sustainability, but which use digital tools; Analog Unsustainable: that is, those who have attitudes and behaviors that are not oriented towards sustainability, nor do they use digital tools.

Analyzing the research carried out by the Observatory, it emerges an Italy divided between analogue (49%) and digital (51%) in which sustainable are the minority (44%) and of digital sustainability even less (26%)as Marco Frojo told on Republic on the occasion of the birth of our index.

Dal DISI al DiSI Young

But what if – as we said at the beginning – we look at youth population? What if the spectrum of analyzes is extended to include young people from various European countries? This is what we asked ourselves together with the EY Foundation, which on the occasion of its tenth anniversary collaborated with the Foundation for Digital Sustainability in creating a verticalization of our index, dedicated to young people and defined – not surprisingly – DISI Young.

Some confirmation and many surprises among the results, which are summarized in the article that appeared after the presentation of the data on Green & Blue and which show how young Italians are among the most attentive to digital sustainability issues (Figure 2).





But – beyond the numbers – what considerations emerge from reading the research results?

I would but I can not

By comparing the infrastructural conditions of the 5 countries analyzed with the answers provided by young people – in line with what has already been observed in the general DiSI surveys – a inverse proportion between the availability of infrastructures and awareness of their usefulness for sustainability purposes. In other words, it is precisely those young people who live in territories with the worst infrastructural endowments who are most aware, paradoxically by virtue of their absence, of the importance of digital for accessing services and tools enabling sustainability pathways.

The commoditization of digital technologies does not help the awareness of their role in terms of sustainability and, on the contrary, it is precisely the absence of widely available technologies elsewhere and/or consolidated services that makes awareness of their need more evident, also and above all in relation to the sustainability objectives.

Knowing you don’t know

It is clear from the data that the more he knows, the more he knows he doesn’t know.

By comparing the data relating to actual behaviors and certified skills with those relating to declared skills, it emerges that, in countries characterized by lower culture and digital literacy, young men and women tend to overestimate their digital skills. This, for all the interviewees of all the clusters.

The more digital culture spreads, the more its implications are seen in terms of complexity and the problematic aspects to be faced, as well as – on the other hand – its strengths are grasped.

Digital sustainability vector

Comparing the clusters in coherent pairs (Sustainable/Unsustainable – Analogue/Digital) shows how, beyond the ideological dimension, the driver of digitization contributes to a greater extent to determining sustainable behavior than that of sustainability itself.

In other words, it is easier for an unsustainable digital person to adopt sustainable behaviors than it is for an analogical one to do so. Digitization, therefore, proves to be intrinsically a vector of behaviors oriented towards sustainability, although such behaviors are often determined by a utilitarian approach (for example ease of use of digital services) rather than an ideological one, or one consciously based on sustainability choices. On the other hand, the ideological orientation oriented towards sustainability has little impact on effective behaviour.

Mediterranean sustainability & Franco-German axis

Looking at the overall data of the different countries, youth attitudes, awareness and behavior seem similar in all the countries analysed. However, the differences emerge – and are sometimes significant – if we look at the same data by “unpacking” them in the 4 DiSI clusters.

Indeed, the analysis reveals a strong similarity in the dynamics of digital sustainability found in France and Germany, where there is a strong digital culture but a less marked propensity for sustainability practices than in the other three countries analyzed (Poland, Italy , Spain). Especially if you look at the contrast between ideological visions and actual behaviors.

Italy and Spain share very similar behaviors and attitudes in terms of sensitivity towards sustainability (higher than that found in Germany and France), with a significant difference depending on a higher digitization coefficient found in Spain compared to Italy.

Environmental technophobia

By comparing the data concerning the ideological vision of sustainability with those relating to trust in technology, it emerges that the more we move towards deeply environmentalist beliefs, the more we tend to have distrustful attitudes towards technology.

The result is that right those who could benefit most from technological and digital development for sustainability make less use of it.