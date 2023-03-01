Perhaps also to sweeten the pill of the increase in the price of battery replacement for out-of-warranty iPhones (the news starts today), Apple has decided to make a somewhat unexpected move. Indeed, your iPhone or Mac may now be worth more: we will immediately explain in what sense.

Well, as reported by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, on 1 March 2023 the Cupertino company formalized theincrease in the trade-in value for different models mainly of iPhone and Mac, but there are also iPad and Apple Watch in between. We can confirm that everything was also done in Italy.

In the image at the bottom of the news you can in fact see the previous trade-in evaluations on the iPhone side (obtained thanks to the Wayback Machine) compared with the new ones. For example, previously an iPhone 13 Pro Max was valued up to 650 euros, while now the value has been increased to up to 685 euros. Among the other models involved in the increase are, for example, iPhone 13 Pro (previously 565 euros, now 590 euros), iPhone 13 mini (previously 370 euros, now 380 euros), iPhone 12 Pro Max (previously 445 euros, now 455 euros) and iPhone 7 Plus (previously 50 euros, now 60 euros).

On the Mac side, however, just to give an example, the MacBook Pro goes from up to 740 euros to up to 810 euros. In any case, you may be interested in consulting the new assessments relating to the trade-in directly on Apple’s official portal, so that you can possibly also compare them with the Wayback Machine data and further understand which models are involved.