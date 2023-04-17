Your village is under attack!? Gather your comrades to fight against the invasion of Brin Pig “Minecraft: Legends” | XFastest News

Who Attacked My Village!? This new game from Xbox Game Studios is not the mobile game Coin Master, but the real-time action strategy game “Minecraft: Legends” jointly developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. There are three modes of events (story mode), online battles, lost legends and myths (limited time events). Players will accept the call of the three gods to help the village and allies resist the attack of the piglin army.



→ On the main page of “Minecraft: Legends”, you can see 3 different game modes and markets.

Pig Brin is coming! Get ready, the whole army goes out~

The Overworld world managed by the three gods of “Foresight”, “Action” and “Knowledge” is being invaded by the army of pigs. Players accept the call of the three gods to come to this world. They will step by step build an army and gather allies to fight with the pigs Brin’s army against.



→ Overworld The three gods of the world “Foresight”, “Action” and “Knowledge”.



→On the “Switch Hero” page, you can choose the appearance of the hero and the cavalry.



→ Players can purchase more skins through the market.

When the player comes to the new world, the Sanshen will add a “Lute” to the player for summoning and commanding, and also get two small creatures “Alai”, which will help the player collect materials and build fortifications. Although “Minecraft: Legend” inherits the collection, production, and construction logic of “Minecraft”, because this game focuses more on combat, players do not need to collect materials by themselves, which can save a lot of time.



→When the game starts, the player will be given a “Lute”.



→ “Lute” can be used to command summoned objects.



→The two elf-like creatures above are “Alai”, one is responsible for collecting and the other is responsible for building.



→Use “Arai” to collect materials.

After the three gods have introduced the basic operations and the status quo of the world to the player, they will send the player to the center of the world, the “Fountain of Life”. During the process, remember to go back to the Fountain of Life to build “improvement facilities” so that “Alai” can collect more different materials for players.



→The center of the world “Fountain of Life”.



→ “Improvement” can only be built in a limited area.

In addition to defending villages and allies, players can also choose to take the initiative to attack the piglin outpost to obtain resources, or attack the pigbrin base “Barrier Tribe” when ready, but the barrier tribe has a strong defense, the author The first attack was not strong enough, and it took a full 2 ​​hours to break through.



→Try your skills! Assault on the Piglin outpost.



→ Show your might! Attack the piglin base.



→ Destroying the portal in the center of the Piglin’s base will drive away the Piglin’s army.

Another day passed safely, thanks to the heroes for their hard work!

“My World: Legend” as a series of “My World” is more user-friendly than “My World” which requires a lot of creation by yourself, even players who have no experience in “My World” can easily get started , but it still takes some time to get familiar with the distribution of resources, various summons, and various fortifications, in order to more effectively defend against enemy attacks, or attack the Piglin base.

Since “Minecraft: Legend” is a real-time strategy game, and the summons that can be brought around each time are limited, how to make good use of the “Q” and “E” command functions of the flag to allow the summons to attack more efficiently, Allow yourself time to simultaneously collect, build fortifications, or bring a new batch of summons to attack.

In addition to the story mode, since both sides will only have the “Fountain of Life” at the beginning of the online battle, the material collection, resisting the enemy and piglin attacks, and attacking the enemy need to be carried out simultaneously. I teamed up with my friends to try the training mode , it takes more than 1 hour to finish a game. If players fight 4v4, it may take longer. Before playing, you should pay attention to whether you have so much time to play~

“Minecraft: Legends” is currently available for pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and the game will be officially launched on April 19.