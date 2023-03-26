A system like Android, which leaves the user with a lot of room for manoeuvre, has its advantages but can hide its risks. We talked about it last year regarding the arrival on the market of the dangerous ERMAC 2.0 banking trojan for Android, but the threats are becoming more subtle.

You have already been advised several times on these pages or by friends and experts not to install APKs whose nature you do not know. The same Android tends to warn you when you’re about to run unverified stuff and this should be a warning in itself. However, it is always good to remember how much the idea of ​​obtaining the benefits of paid subscriptions for free, through modified apps, could hide much more expensive dangers than a monthly fee.

The most recent case is precisely that of YouTube, which it offers with its Premium subscription a long list of benefits, but there are several examples of alternative apps that offer at least some of the same benefits by installing them with a “leap of faith”. Yes, we know you understood and we are well aware that YouTube Vanced is a closed project. Unfortunately, however, there are those who use this name to distribute Potentially very dangerous APKs through phishing, to lure us to the websites that offer the app, and the request for permissions, which will allow a malware present in the package to steal sensitive data from us.

In the package identified by Cyble and Cleafy there would be the trojan Nexus, which by the way is even offered for rent for 3000 dollars a month to budding bad guys. Once the permissions have been obtained, it is able not only to hack over 450 apps between home banking and crypto wallets, but can easily perform two-factor verifications by reading our SMS or via Google Authenticator, provided it is run on the same terminal.

In short, an almost totipotent app, which, once the information has been obtained, can send it directly to a server for remote access and control. The invitation, as always, is to be wary of suspicious packages that promise benefits that would otherwise be paid for.

Trust me, it’s (almost) never really free.