Youtube blocks users with adblock

by admin
Youtube blocks users with adblock

The platform declares war on ad blockers and wants to push its own paid subscription.

Image: Canva

Advertising on YouTube has steadily increased in recent years. Quite a few will therefore use an adblocker to no longer have to see the annoying overlays. But that could soon be over! The Google subsidiary is currently testing a method to prevent advertising from being blocked on the video portal.

What happened? A user named “Sazk100” turned to Reddit after receiving a message on YouTube that adblockers weren’t allowed. Spicy detail of the displayed message: Youtube refers to its own subscription service “Youtube Premium”, which allows ad-free videos, but costs 11.99 euros per month. In 2022, 80 million users used the video platform’s premium and music service, which already represented an increase of 30 million members compared to the previous year. With a more aggressive approach to ad blockers, this number should increase significantly again.

Bild: u/Sazk100 Reddit

On average, 35% of Internet users worldwide use ad blockers – that’s one in three. It is obvious that platforms such as YouTube and their video creators are losing revenue as a result. In the case of YouTube, this may also be a home-made problem. Over the years, the ads have become increasingly intrusive, making watching videos on the platform sometimes a test of patience.

It is not yet known to what extent YouTube intends to take action against ad blockers. We also do not know whether tests are also planned for Germany. We can only wait and see how things will develop.

Have you already had problems in this regard? Write it to us in the comments.

What: Reddit

