YouTube: Create a Brand Account | TechSmith

How to create a Brand Account and start using YouTube for your business

YouTube is not only the most popular video platform in the world, but has also been a Google subsidiary since 2006. Therefore, in order to create a brand account on YouTube, you need a Google account. In the following, you can read how to proceed step-by-step to set up YouTube for your company and what you should bear in mind when doing so. But first, a few current YouTube user numbers to show you the potential of YouTube for your business.

Why is a YouTube channel worth it? Current user numbers

Almost 2.3 billion people worldwide use YouTube every month. According to the ARD/ZDF online study, 64 percent of the population over 14 in Germany were on YouTube in 2021, 40 percent of them daily or at least once a week. So it’s no wonder that more and more companies and the self-employed are using YouTube as a communication channel and part of their social media marketing.

Why does a YouTube channel need a brand account?

In principle, it is recommended for companies to always have a YouTube channel in combination with a brand account. This serves to improve usability and protect data: a YouTube Brand account can basically be used by several people with their Google accounts and passwords. So you don’t have to – and shouldn’t – share a password for a YouTube channel with others.

How to create a Brand Account for YouTube?

There are basically two ways to create a Brand Account on YouTube:

If you don’t have a YouTube channel or a brand account yet, you can easily create one with a Google account. If you already have a YouTube channel that you want to associate with a Brand Account and use for your business, you can do so in YouTube settings.

Here we describe both options step-by-step for you:

YouTube: Create a brand account and start a YouTube channel for a business

Log into your company account on google.de. If you don’t have a Google account yet, you can create one for free. It is best to use a neutral e-mail address related to your company. Alternatively, you can create a Google account using an existing company email address. From this Google account, click the dotted menu icon and select YouTube. Your already set up YouTube account, which is linked to the Google account, will now open automatically.

In YouTube, click on the profile picture in the top right corner and select Create Channel from the drop-down menu.

Then enter the name of the YouTube channel. YouTube will now create a channel on your behalf. In addition, you should therefore set up a brand account with a neutral name in the next step. Create the Brand Account by clicking Create Channel again in the menu. You will now be prompted to enter the Brand Account name. Check the Brand Account creation with YouTube channel: First, select the Brand Account in Settings > Add or manage channels. Here you must see Channel Manager option.

View the Brand Account details by clicking Add or Remove Managers.

To add more people to maintain the YouTube channel, go to Manage Permissions in the Brand Account details.

Associate an existing YouTube channel with a Brand Account

Already have a YouTube channel that you want to associate with a Brand Account? Then you can do this in the settings of the channel.

First, you need to create a Brand Account with a new (empty) YouTube channel: log into the YouTube account and click Create Channel. You will now be prompted to create a brand account and enter the desired name. Go back to your existing channel. Click Settings > Advanced Settings. Here click on the Move channel to a Brand Account option.

In the next step, you may have to log in again: Enter the YouTube access data for your brand account. Finally, you need to select the Brand Account and confirm that you are replacing the channel that is there. Before completing this step, Google will warn you that this will delete all content from the YouTube channel previously associated with the Brand Account. There can only be one YouTube channel per Brand Account.

Please note that Google can change the procedure at any time. We try to provide up-to-date information, but this is not always possible. Read more about creating and using Google Brand Accounts.

More tips on using your Brand Account and YouTube channel for your business

Develop a long-term strategy for professional use of your YouTube channel, preferably as part of your social media marketing: draw up an editorial plan for your YouTube videos, embed the videos on your website and link the content of your YouTube -channel with other social media channels of your company, if necessary. Maintain the channel info of your YouTube channel: Below Customize channel you can upload a profile picture and a banner picture, describe the content of your channel and link to your online offers such as your website. You can also include links on your banner image. Think about an SEO strategy when writing: Use keywords that are important to your business in the description and YouTube video titles. This is how you find your potential customers when they search. Develop your video creation skills further: Read what you need to consider when it comes to promotional videos. If you use YouTube to distribute online tutorials or educational videos, read these recording tips. Take the opportunity to promote your videos on YouTube. This is how you get additional traffic. Of course, you can also think about making money yourself with advertising on YouTube.

See also Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online Produce your own videos with Camtasia Camtasia is a powerful video tool that is easy to use. In just a few steps you can record, import, edit and save videos in the desired format. Download Free Trial

FAQs YouTube Brand-Konto

What is a Brand Account?

A Brand Account is used to manage a YouTube channel. If a YouTube channel is linked to a Brand Account, multiple users maintain the channel’s YouTube content through their Google accounts.

Is my YouTube channel a brand account?

A YouTube channel is not inherently linked to a Brand Account. However, you may have already created a Brand Account when creating your YouTube channel. You can check this by going to YouTube My Channel > Settings go. Will there option Channel manager appears, you already have a Brand Account. If you on Add or manage managers Clicking will show you the Brand Account details.

How much does a YouTube account cost?

A YouTube account is basically free of charge. However, you need a Google account to create a YouTube account.

How to delete a Brand Account?

To delete a Brand Account, go to Settings > Channel Manager: Add or remove managers. In the next step you will see the option Delete Brand Account. Before permanently deleting the account, see information from Google about deleting a Brand Account.

Can you use YouTube commercially?

YouTube is free for all users. You may also use a YouTube channel for business content. However, if you use YouTube on behalf of a company or organization, you must authorized to act on behalf of that company. You must always adhere to the terms of use of YouTube and confirm this.