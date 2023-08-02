YouTube Expands Creative Tools for its Shorts Video Platform

YouTube Expands Creative Tools for Shorts Platform, Allowing Creators to Express Their Creativity

YouTube has announced the launch of several creative tools for its Shorts short video platform. This expansion comes after the YouTube partner program was expanded earlier this year, allowing creators to earn revenue through Shorts.

The first tool introduced is Collab, which is an authoring tool that enables creators to remix their recorded Shorts alongside other YouTube or Shorts videos. With a variety of layout options, creators can easily choose a split-screen format and remix eligible Shorts or YouTube videos. Collab can also be combined with the Green Screen feature to use a YouTube video or Shorts as the background for an original Shorts video. Additionally, the clip function allows creators to extract 1-5 second clips from YouTube videos or Shorts and add them to their Shorts. The Collab feature is initially launched on the iOS platform, with the Android version to be released in the future.

Dozens of new special effects and textures have also been added to Shorts, including question and answer stickers, which allow creators to ask their audience questions and see the answers in the comment area. Creators can also reply to comments using Shorts, creating a fun and intimate way to thank those who provide creative inspiration.

YouTube is testing a new mobile-first direct-to-Shorts live experience called Shorts Live. Viewers will be able to preview vertical live videos in the Shorts feed and seamlessly transition to a scrollable feed of the live content. This feature aims to help creators build new audiences and interact with viewers in real-time. Creators can start streaming instantly with a few taps on their screen in a vertical orientation. The Shorts live broadcast will be open to various features such as super messages, super stickers, and channel membership, as the YouTube partner program has also relaxed its application qualifications.

Another feature introduced is the automatic recommended material for Shorts. By tapping the “Remix” button in the Shorts player and selecting “Use Sound,” creators will be able to access recommended materials for their Shorts videos.

Creators can now save Shorts with special effects to their playlists for future reference. This allows them to revisit and apply those effects to their own work.

In the coming weeks, YouTube will be testing a new tool that allows creators to easily convert landscape videos into Shorts. This tool will enable creators to adjust layouts, zoom, crop, and use the split-screen feature to transform feature-length videos into eye-catching original Shorts.

Sarah Ali, Senior Director of Product Management, Creativity and Community at YouTube Shorts, mentioned that there are more features to come, and creators are encouraged to stay tuned for relevant news.

YouTube continues to enhance the Shorts platform, aiming to provide creators with more options to express their creativity. These new tools are expected to empower creators and further establish YouTube Shorts as a leading short video platform.

