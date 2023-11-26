YouTube follows Netflix’s example and provides mini-games to Premium subscribers-ePrice.HK

YouTube Announces New Plan to Increase Premium Users

In an effort to attract more paying users, YouTube has announced a new plan to increase its Premium subscribers. This comes shortly after the platform announced a crackdown on users who use ad blockers.

YouTube Premium offers users the ability to watch videos without advertisements and unlimited access to YouTube Music. Now, the platform is looking to add a new feature called Playables. This feature will offer exclusive mini-games to YouTube Premium users, which they can play through the mobile app or desktop website.

Some Premium users have already received a prompt message from YouTube indicating that they can activate the Playables function through the Settings setting page. However, not all Premium users have received this notification.

It has been reported that Playables currently offers 37 games, including popular titles like “Angry Birds Showdown.” The advantage of these mini-games is that there is no need to download or install them in advance, and users can start playing with just one click.

YouTube’s move to provide games is seen as a reflection of Netflix’s approach to offering gaming. The platform has stated that the service will be available as a trial until March 28 next year. After that, they will evaluate whether to provide it long-term.

The announcement of this new plan comes as YouTube aims to increase its paid subscriber base and offer more exclusive features to attract users. Only time will tell if this strategy will pay off for the platform.